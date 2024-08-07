Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,247. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

