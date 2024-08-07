Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,201 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

