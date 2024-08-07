Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

