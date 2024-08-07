Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

