Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,876,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,730. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.