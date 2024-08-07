Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 301,469 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

