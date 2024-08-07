Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,175,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,640,266. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

