Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. 3,030,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,912. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

