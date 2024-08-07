Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. 2,349,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,225. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

