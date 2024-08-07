Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $191.94

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.94, but opened at $165.00. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $178.32, with a volume of 353,126 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

