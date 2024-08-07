KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

KT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 780,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,970. KT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 216.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 245.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 804,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in KT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 199,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

