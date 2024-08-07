Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.7 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.315-0.385 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 730,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,018. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.