Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.