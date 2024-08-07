KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.00

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €64.00 ($70.33) and last traded at €64.20 ($70.55), with a volume of 10134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.40 ($69.67).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.