Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $41.42

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $45.46. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 51,728 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

