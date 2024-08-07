Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.5 %

LAMR opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

