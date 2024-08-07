Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.60. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.