Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 5,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.