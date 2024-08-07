Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 5,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

