LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Sells $14,891.24 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $14,891.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,181.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,550. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.