Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.39. 84,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 398,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

LILA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

