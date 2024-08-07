Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,872. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

