Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LILAK has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LILAK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,872. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $19,871,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,188,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $8,712,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 737,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

