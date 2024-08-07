Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.65

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 107346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

