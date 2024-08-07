Locus Chain Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $53.97 million and $274,410.53 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

