Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of LRFC stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

