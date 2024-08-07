Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.5% Following Weak Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.01. 11,332,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,957,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

