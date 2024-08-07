Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.5% Following Weak Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.01. 11,332,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,957,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

