Lundin Gold (LUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$24.66.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

LUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 over the last three months. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

