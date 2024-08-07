Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires New Stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,202,000.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS SELV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

