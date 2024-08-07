Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,722.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 4,952,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,353,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

