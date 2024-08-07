Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 210 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ITT by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 191,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $149.65.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

