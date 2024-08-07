Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $75,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $1,180,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,141.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,826 shares of company stock valued at $50,848,018 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

NET traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. 2,461,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,936. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

