Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $82,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 2,597,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,837. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

