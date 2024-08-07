Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New $37,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 275,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,837. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

