Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 105,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $458.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

