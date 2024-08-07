Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $64,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Price Performance

Shares of CUT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $34.45.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

