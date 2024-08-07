Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

