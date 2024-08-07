MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%.

MacroGenics Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 1,248,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

