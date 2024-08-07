Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Down 50%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 395,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 61,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Down 50.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$193,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

