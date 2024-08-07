Mark W. Webb Sells 1,348 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $361.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

