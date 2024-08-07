Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 967.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 376,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MAS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 1,607,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,223. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

