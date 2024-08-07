Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.8 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ MASI traded up $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.57.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

