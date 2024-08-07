MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MasterBrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.62 EPS.

MasterBrand Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MBC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 772,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MasterBrand has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

