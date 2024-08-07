Mather Group LLC. Acquires 834 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.