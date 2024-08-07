Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 254.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.58. 161,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,207. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $115.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

