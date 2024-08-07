Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after buying an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

