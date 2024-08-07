Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. 59,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

