Mather Group LLC. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.'s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,003,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 1.7 %

NVS traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. 449,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

