Mather Group LLC. Has $252,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 273.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 827,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

