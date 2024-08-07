Mather Group LLC. Has $360,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.5 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. 431,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,770. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

