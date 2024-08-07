Mather Group LLC. Has $661,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 361,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.